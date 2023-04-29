First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 30,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

