First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 30,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $24.28.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
