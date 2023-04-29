First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

FIBK traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 1,080,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,924. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

