First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FQVLF opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.