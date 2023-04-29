First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

First Solar Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $18.25 on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,340,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,400. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.28.

Insider Activity at First Solar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

