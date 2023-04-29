First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded down $18.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,340,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,400. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at First Solar

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.28.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

