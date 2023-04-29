First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.28.

First Solar stock opened at $182.58 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

