First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.28.

FSLR stock traded down $18.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. 10,320,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,793. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 680.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

