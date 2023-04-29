First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.02 and last traded at $143.31. Approximately 414,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 425,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.04.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 801.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 746.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

