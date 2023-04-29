First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.85.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.