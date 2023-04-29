First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

