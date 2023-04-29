First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 146.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

FEN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.01. 106,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,400. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

