First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

