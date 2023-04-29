First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.