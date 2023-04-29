First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 113,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,434 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $8,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 122,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,577,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.