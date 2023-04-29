First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 113,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $56.74.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.