First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 547,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

