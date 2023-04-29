First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 163.6% in April

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Price Performance

FUSB opened at $7.40 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.