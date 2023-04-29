FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $97.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211,720 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 181,595 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

