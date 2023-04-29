FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 5,304,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

