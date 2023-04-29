Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,287,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 5,873,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of FCUUF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 172,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,756. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the business of issuing resource specializing in uranium exploration and development. It focuses on the growth and advancement of Patterson Lake South project. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

