Flare (FLR) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $459.39 million and $4.21 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,954,124 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,650,954,124.664131 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03121389 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,001,140.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

