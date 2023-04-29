FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $1,509.79 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.02614539 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $46,652.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

