Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Flowers Foods worth $43,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.