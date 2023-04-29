ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is Samson Rock Capital LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares during the period. ForgeRock accounts for about 3.9% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 12.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 180,306 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 545,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,131 shares of company stock worth $8,717,292 in the last ninety days. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ForgeRock Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

FORG opened at $20.03 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.