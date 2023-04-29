FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.