FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $5.90 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,595 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 1,645,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

