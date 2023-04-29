FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.30. 1,098,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,415. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.