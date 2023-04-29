FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,227. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

