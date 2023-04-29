FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %
CRM stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.37. 4,094,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12.
Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
