FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
