Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Shares Purchased by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,980,000.

NYSEARCA FLEE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 9,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,869. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

