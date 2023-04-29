Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 1,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $132.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 123,348 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.