Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Five Below stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.36. The company had a trading volume of 608,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,841. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

