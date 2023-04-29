Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $18.68 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.79. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.