Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $330,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $343.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day moving average is $348.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

