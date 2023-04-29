Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,135 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

ATVI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,487. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

