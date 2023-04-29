Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $8.87 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. 4,696,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,607. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

