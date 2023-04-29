Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 15,199,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

