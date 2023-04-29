Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 51,829 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 259.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,184. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.