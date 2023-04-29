Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

MDLZ traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,861,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

