Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,980 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

