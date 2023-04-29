Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $8.04 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $576.30 million and $2.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00027485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,658,225 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

