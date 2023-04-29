FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

