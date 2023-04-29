FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FCN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.50. 369,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,400. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.89. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

