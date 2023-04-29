Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in April

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 669,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 29,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,164. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates the Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, and Eau Claire projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

