G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GMINF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. G Mining Ventures has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

