G999 (G999) Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $10,929.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

