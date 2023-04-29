Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86. 30,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 42,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

