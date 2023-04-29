Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.