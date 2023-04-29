GateToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $508,094.43 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $516.78 million and $508,094.43 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00018021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,785,304 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,785,296.3556717 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.26885069 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $645,050.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

