Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $844.58 million and $711,924.39 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00019189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,351.32 or 1.00028335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.63878167 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $684,180.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

