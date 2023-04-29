genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 4.1%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.17 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.38 ($0.25). Approximately 441,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,573,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.27).

genedrive Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

