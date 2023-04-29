Genesis Vision Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $454,597.56 and approximately $57.97 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

